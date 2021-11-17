House burgled

Hassan

17 November 2021 18:53 IST

Miscreants took away valuables worth over ₹12 lakh from a house on Bagur Road in Channarayapatna town on Monday night

Syed Kutub Alam, the owner of the house, had been to his relative’s place with his family member on Monday afternoon. When he returned home on Tuesday night, he noticed the burglary. The miscreants had entered the home breaking open the lock and had taken away the valuables.

Among the valuables stolen are 402 grams of gold jewellery and 140 grams of silver items. Channarayapatna Town Police have registered a complaint filed by Syed Khatub Alam.

Advertising

Advertising