House burglars arrested

November 25, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandini Layout police have arrested a gang of two burglars, with several past cases, and claimed to have cracked five house burglary cases in the city. The arrested have been identified as Ayyappa, 36, resident of Chennarayapattana, and Ravi, 24, from the city. The police have recovered ₹13.53 lakh worth valuables, including 261 gm of gold jewellery from the duo. 

Ayyappa has over 17 cases of burglary against him in Hassan and Bengaluru and is out on bail. Ravi is a recent associate of Ayyappa and is said to have been involved in nine house burglary cases. The duo targeted houses locked during the day and the key usually kept on the window sills or potted plants in the compound. They used to recce areas and look for people locking their houses while going to work. 

In another case, the Magadi Road police arrested a house burglar, Manjunath, 40, resident of Rajajinagar, and recovered ₹6.21 lakh worth of gold jewellery from him. The police claimed to have cracked 14 house burglary cases in the city in Srirampura, JP Nagar, Kodigehalli, Chamarajpet, Banaswadi, Yeshwantpur, among other areas. 

CONNECT WITH US