ADVERTISEMENT

House break thief arrested in Bengalauru

September 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Govindarajnagar police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old house break thief and recovered valuables worth ₹6.5 lakh from him.

The accused Gopinath, a resident of Yelachenahalli and a native of Ramanagara, was a habitual offender involved in several house break cases. The accused would move around areas to identify locked houses and burgle them, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police analysed several CCTV footages to identify and arrest him. The police recovered 107 grams of gold valuables, and ₹ 1.14 lakh cash total worth ₹ 6.5 lakh from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US