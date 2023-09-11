House break thief arrested in Bengalauru

September 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Govindarajnagar police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old house break thief and recovered valuables worth ₹6.5 lakh from him.

The accused Gopinath, a resident of Yelachenahalli and a native of Ramanagara, was a habitual offender involved in several house break cases. The accused would move around areas to identify locked houses and burgle them, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police analysed several CCTV footages to identify and arrest him. The police recovered 107 grams of gold valuables, and ₹ 1.14 lakh cash total worth ₹ 6.5 lakh from him.