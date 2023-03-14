Hours after son targets Vijayendra, Somanna clarifies he will not quit BJP

March 14, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The differences between BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa and party senior leader V. Somanna came out in the open on Tuesday, after a video in which the latter’s son Arun Somanna is seen taking potshots at the former’s son B.Y. Vijayendra went viral.

In the video, Mr. Arun is heard saying without taking the name of Mr. Vijayendra: “There is a veteran leader who sacrificed his seat for his son. He (son) is touring as though he is the next leader for the entire Karnataka.” He also accuses Mr. Vijayendra of speaking disrespectfully.

This was preceded by the episode of a picture in which Mr. Somanna travelling with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in an aircraft went viral, triggering speculations about his next political move.

However, senior leaders of BJP soon plunged into action and apparently tried to pacify Mr. Somanna, who called an emergency press conference to clarify that he is not quitting the BJP.

Mr. Somanna was said to be disgruntled for sometime now as the party reportedly turned down his request for giving ticket to both his son and himself to contest the Assembly elections. He had recently stayed away from the launch of the party’s Jana Sankalpa Ratha Yatra from Chamarajanagar district despite being the district in-charge Minister. This had triggered speculations that he may be trying to scout opportunities in other parties.

However, on Tuesday, Mr. Somanna clarified to media persons that he would continue to be a BJP member and said that rumours being spread by his detractors should end. “Enough of such rumours about my political moves. I want to clarify today that I am not quitting the BJP. I will contest under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership if the party gives me ticket. Otherwise, I will continue as an ordinary worker of the party,” he said.

Later, Mr. Arun too clarified that he was not trying to hurt anyone through such remarks. He said the video had been edited to show them in poor light. Mr. Somanna said the party was free to take any disciplinary action against him.