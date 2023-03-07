ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after interim bail, ‘absconding’ MLA makes appearance in native place in a procession

March 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI/BENGALURU

BJP sources said that the party State unit had forwarded information on the Madal episode to the central disciplinary unit and awaiting their call

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa being welcomed by supporters on getting bail in Channeshpura, in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Embarrassing the party yet again, ruling BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who had gone incommunicado after Lokayukta named him as accused no. 1 in the bribery case, appeared in his native village, Channeshpura, in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district on Tuesday in a procession organized by his supporters to welcome him. This was hours after after he was granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court.

As the procession triggered an angry public reaction, the party bosses too reportedly took the MLA to task. Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel himself called up the MLA and expressed displeasure. However, Mr. Virupakshappa reportedly said that it was his supporters who organized the procession and that he had nothing to do with it.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Virupakshappa termed the whole incident a ‘conspiracy’ against his family. He claimed that cash of ₹40 lakh was ‘planted’ in the place where his son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed taking a bribe, allegedly on behalf of the MLA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On rumoured plans by the BJP to expel him from the party, he said that he would come clean and would again get a BJP membership after getting absolved of all the charges.

Virupakshappa said that it was not the right time to talk about his future political plans. He said the party was like mother to him, and had helped him become an MLA. “I will abide by the party’s decision. I have accepted the party’s decision to expel me,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders clarified in Bengaluru that he was yet to be expelled and that the party State unit had forwarded information related to the entire episode to their central leaders including the Central Disciplinary Unit. “We are waiting for the Central leaders to take a call in this regard,” sources said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Kateel reiterated that the BJP would not tolerate corruption, but questioned the Congress’ two-hour bandh. “The State president of the party that is targeting us over corruption had actually been lodged in Tihar jail. Why did he not resign as MLA despite this?”

‘It is natural for areca farming households to have crores of cash’

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Tuesday surprised everyone by saying that it is ‘natural’ for households in Channagiri taluk, which is the land of arecanut farming, to have crores of cash in their households. He made the statement while defending about ₹8 crore in cash being seized from his house. “My family owns 125 acres of arecanut farm, two crusher units and arecanut business,” he said, claiming that the money seized was accounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US