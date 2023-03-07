Hours after interim bail, ‘absconding’ MLA makes appearance in native place in a procession

March 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI/BENGALURU

Embarrassing the party yet again, ruling BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who had gone incommunicado after Lokayukta named him as accused no. 1 in the bribery case, appeared in his native village, Channeshpura, in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district on Tuesday in a procession organized by his supporters to welcome him. This was hours after after he was granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court.

As the procession triggered an angry public reaction, the party bosses too reportedly took the MLA to task. Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel himself called up the MLA and expressed displeasure. However, Mr. Virupakshappa reportedly said that it was his supporters who organized the procession and that he had nothing to do with it.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Virupakshappa termed the whole incident a ‘conspiracy’ against his family. He claimed that cash of ₹40 lakh was ‘planted’ in the place where his son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed taking a bribe, allegedly on behalf of the MLA.

On rumoured plans by the BJP to expel him from the party, he said that he would come clean and would again get a BJP membership after getting absolved of all the charges.

Virupakshappa said that it was not the right time to talk about his future political plans. He said the party was like mother to him, and had helped him become an MLA. “I will abide by the party’s decision. I have accepted the party’s decision to expel me,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders clarified in Bengaluru that he was yet to be expelled and that the party State unit had forwarded information related to the entire episode to their central leaders including the Central Disciplinary Unit. “We are waiting for the Central leaders to take a call in this regard,” sources said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Kateel reiterated that the BJP would not tolerate corruption, but questioned the Congress’ two-hour bandh. “The State president of the party that is targeting us over corruption had actually been lodged in Tihar jail. Why did he not resign as MLA despite this?”

‘It is natural for areca farming households to have crores of cash’

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Tuesday surprised everyone by saying that it is ‘natural’ for households in Channagiri taluk, which is the land of arecanut farming, to have crores of cash in their households. He made the statement while defending about ₹8 crore in cash being seized from his house. “My family owns 125 acres of arecanut farm, two crusher units and arecanut business,” he said, claiming that the money seized was accounted for.