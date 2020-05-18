Karnataka

Hotels threaten to stop parcel services

Hotel owners across the State have threatened to shut down takeaway services if the State government does not give them permission to open dining facility.

P.C. Rao, president of the Bangalore Hotel Association, said they would meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday. He said the association had requested the government to allow them to run their business and had assured that they would maintain social distancing norms. “The government has given permission to run buses where people will spend more time in proximity to others, but not to hotels where people can quickly eat and leave,” he argued, adding that parcel services contribute to only a small share of their revenue.

The Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association said they would not be able to run their hotels if the government does not given them permission. There are around 40,000 hotels under the association.

