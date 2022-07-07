Hotels, resorts to conduct safety audit

The State government has issued directions to all luxury hotels and resorts to carry out a safety and security audit of their premises, to avoid incidents like the murder of vastu consultant Chandrashekar Guruji, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it seems that the killing of Chandrashekar Guruji happened as the hotel had failed to provide appropriate security to its inmates. The offence happened in full public view, with some hotel staff present at the spot. In the light of this, we have asked all luxury hotels and resorts to conduct a safety and security audit of their buildings and premises, the Minister said.

He was speaking to journalists after a visit to the police museum in the range police office. The Home Minister is scheduled to inaugurate some police stations and other buildings in the district on Thursday.