Hotels, resorts in Kodagu shut for 21 days

Hotels, homestays and resorts across Kodagu have shut down for the next 21 days from Thursday in view of sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the district.
The Kodagu Hotels, Restaurants and Resorts’ Association resolved to voluntarily suspend operations but restaurants, though in limited numbers, will continue to function. The association move comes after a 70-year-old woman who was running a homestay in Virajpet taluk tested positive.
Only a few hotels, resorts, and restaurants had resumed operations from June 8 but those who had reopened recently were mulling over suspending business following poor response.
Tourism has come to a standstill in Kodagu since the lockdown and the hotel industry has been in dire straits.
Association president B.R. Nagendra Prasad said the association, after a parley with the members, decided to shut for three weeks.
“We wanted to stop the virus from spreading with temporary closure of our properties. Though we had made very little business following the ban on inter-state travellers and closure of tourist spots, the hotels and resorts, however, unanimously resolved to support the ongoing efforts for combating the pandemic by declaring closure,” he said.
Meanwhile, the City Municipal Council has banned shandies in Madikeri town for the next 15 days in view of the pandemic.
