Hotels, clubs can remain open till 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day in Mysuru

Hotels, recreational clubs, resorts, bars and restaurants, are allowed to remain open till 1 a.m. for New Year celebrations. City Police Commissioner A. Subramanyeswara Rao issued orders regarding this under Section 31 (w) of the Karnataka Police Act 1963. Permission has been granted subject to certain conditions. “The management of these establishments should obtain required permission from the Excise Department,for serving liquor beyond the stipulated period, i.e. till 1 a.m. on January 1, 2018, during the aforesaid period,” Mr. Rao said.

The establishments should maintain public order and not create nuisance to individuals and public at large by playing loud music etc.

The decision by the police followed representation from hotels and other establishments for extension of the closing hours. Meanwhile, the police, in a note, said it is mandatory for organisations holding special New Year programmes to obtain permission from the jurisdictional police. They must also restrict the sound level of loudspeakers. The police have warned managements against organising obscene dances, and to revellers against participating in such dances or gambling. The responsibility of ensuring security at the programmes rests with the organisers. The police can be contacted at 0821-2418339, 0821-2418139, or 100.

On Chamundi Hills

Vehicular traffic to Chamundi Hills has been banned from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 5.30 a.m. on January 1. Vehicles belonging to people residing atop Chamundi Hills will be exempted.