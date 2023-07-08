ADVERTISEMENT

Hoteliers meet D.K. Shivakumar to discuss demands  

July 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Assoiation (BBHA) on Saturday met Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar to discuss their various long-standing demands including the permission to keep business open throughout the day (24/7). 

In a letter presented to Mr. Shivakumar, the hoteliers requested that to enable ease of doing business, FSSAI, and Shop and Establishment Licenses should be made perpetual. They also asked for industrial status to the hoteliers’ sector. “The development of this sector should happen through the promotion of the tourism industry in the State,” said P.C. Rao, president, BBHA. 

The hoteliers stated that the sector plays a significant role in providing employment opportunities, buying the products of farmers, and free drinking water and toilet facilities for the public. “In this regard, the government should respond to some of our problems,” Mr. Rao said. 

“I met with members of the hoteliers association today and they requested me to solve the problems being faced by them. I have assured them that these matters will be discussed with the concerned people,” D.K. Shivakumar said in a social media post. 

In the last week, the hoteliers even wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to act and reduce the fuel rates to reduce the burden on businessmen and citizens.  

