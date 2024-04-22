ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel receives hoax bomb threat letter

April 22, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jalahalli police on Monday received a mail from an unidentified person claiming that a bomb has been planted in Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli. The police reached the spot with a bomb squad and evacuated people who had gathered at the hotel for a private function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter also contained verbal abuses to the police and claimed responsibility for The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast. The police received the post around 11.50 a.m. and soon after reading the content, swung into action and rushed to the hotel along with dog squad and cordoned off the area.

There were around 150 people and staff present at the hotel who were evacuated before conducting a thorough search. There was a private programme organised at the hotel and the guests were sent away before the police initiated search operations.

After a thorough search, it was concluded that it was a hoax. The police have initiated a probe to ascertain the source of the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, soon after reading the letter, it was confirmed that it was a hoax, but as per the protocol, they had to carry out the standard operating procedure for official confirmation, a senior police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US