Hotel receives hoax bomb threat letter

April 22, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jalahalli police on Monday received a mail from an unidentified person claiming that a bomb has been planted in Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli. The police reached the spot with a bomb squad and evacuated people who had gathered at the hotel for a private function.

The letter also contained verbal abuses to the police and claimed responsibility for The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast. The police received the post around 11.50 a.m. and soon after reading the content, swung into action and rushed to the hotel along with dog squad and cordoned off the area.

There were around 150 people and staff present at the hotel who were evacuated before conducting a thorough search. There was a private programme organised at the hotel and the guests were sent away before the police initiated search operations.

After a thorough search, it was concluded that it was a hoax. The police have initiated a probe to ascertain the source of the letter.

According to the police, soon after reading the letter, it was confirmed that it was a hoax, but as per the protocol, they had to carry out the standard operating procedure for official confirmation, a senior police officer said.