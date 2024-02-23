Hotel employee killed over a trivial row

February 23, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

A hotel employee was allegedly killed over a trivial fight by his friends with whom he was having a party in Begur on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Anand, 30, hailing from Mandya and working at a hotel in Begur.

On Thursday night, two of his friends, yet to be identified, had taken Anand to a hill near Hulimavu and had a booze party. However, a tiff broke out between Anand and the duo over a trivial issue and they allegedly killed him by hitting him on his head with wooden planks lying nearby, the police said. Police are now analysing the deceased’s call records to ascertain the identity of the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.