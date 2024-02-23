GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hotel employee killed over a trivial row

February 23, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A hotel employee was allegedly killed over a trivial fight by his friends with whom he was having a party in Begur on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Anand, 30, hailing from Mandya and working at a hotel in Begur. 

On Thursday night, two of his friends, yet to be identified, had taken Anand to a hill near Hulimavu and had a booze party. However, a tiff broke out between Anand and the duo over a trivial issue and they allegedly killed him by hitting him on his head with wooden planks lying nearby, the police said. Police are now analysing the deceased’s call records to ascertain the identity of the accused. 

