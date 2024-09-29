Hotel employee cheated by cyber fraud, loses ₹81,000

Posing as a customer care executive of a bank, a cyber crook duped a 29-year-old hotel employee and made away with ₹81,400 from his account.

The victim, Premkumar Bist, on Tuesday went to Karnataka bank ATM at Wilson garden to withdraw ₹25,000. He made two transactions of ₹5,000 and ₹20,000 but the second transaction was unsuccessful and he did not get the money even though it was deducted from his account. Worried, Premkumar went to the bank and raised a complaint following which the bank assured to revert the money back to his account within 48 hours.

A few hours later, Premkumar received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as customer care executive of the bank and assured to help him get the money back.

The accused sent him a link to download the app and share the OTP to which Premkumar followed the instructions and shared the details. As soon as the OTP was shared, the accused transferred the entire amount online and switched off the phone.

The Central Division Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under the IT Act, 2000, and also under cheating of section 318 of the BNS, 2023, for further investigations