GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hotel employee cheated by cyber fraud, loses ₹81,000

Published - September 29, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Posing as a customer care executive of a bank, a cyber crook duped a 29-year-old hotel employee and made away with ₹81,400 from his account.

The victim, Premkumar Bist, on Tuesday went to Karnataka bank ATM at Wilson garden to withdraw ₹25,000. He made two transactions of ₹5,000 and ₹20,000 but the second transaction was unsuccessful and he did not get the money even though it was deducted from his account. Worried, Premkumar went to the bank and raised a complaint following which the bank assured to revert the money back to his account within 48 hours.

A few hours later, Premkumar received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as customer care executive of the bank and assured to help him get the money back.

The accused sent him a link to download the app and share the OTP to which Premkumar followed the instructions and shared the details. As soon as the OTP was shared, the accused transferred the entire amount online and switched off the phone.

The Central Division Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under the IT Act, 2000, and also under cheating of section 318 of the BNS, 2023, for further investigations

Published - September 29, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / hotel and accommodation / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.