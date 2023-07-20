Hotel cashier in Bengaluru murdered

July 20, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 26-year-old cashier of a hotel was stabbed to death allegedly by a staff of the hotel in Jeevan Bhima Nagar on July 20.

Police suspect that the accused had brutally attacked and stabbed repeatedly to rob valuables from him. The accused is presently on the run and efforts are on to secure him, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, east division, said.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a cashier at Citadel Hotel in J.B. Nagar. On Thursday around 6 a.m., the owner of the place, Naveen while opening the hotel, found Subhash in a pool of blood and hurried to the police station to inform.

The police rushed to the spot and inquired with the other hotel staff who stay in a service apartment near the hotel. They also found that the CCTV had been damaged by the accused who is missing. A special team has been formed to track down the accused.