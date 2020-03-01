Hosur bus terminal to be functional from today

HUBBALLI

01 March 2020 00:27 IST

It was inaugurated by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu almost a month ago

The regional bus terminal of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, which was inaugurated by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu almost a month ago, will become functional from Sunday [March 1].

While the bus terminal was inaugurated on February 2, various technical issues had delayed the functioning of the terminal, and the delay in the widening of the Unakal-Hosur Link Road, connecting Vani Vilas Circle, had only further added to the problems.

However now, according to officials, the issues have been resolved and in all 309 buses will ply through the Hosur bus terminal and 319 buses would ply through the new bus station on Gokul Road from March 1.

As per their plan, the long distance buses will enter the Hosur terminal from the entrance opposite Mahila Vidyapeeth on Hubballi-Dharwad Road and will leave via the Unakal-Hosur-Vanivilas Circle Road.

According to NWKRTC officials, more buses will ply from the Hosur terminal once the Unakal-Hosur Link Road gets widened fully.

However that is likely to take more time than required as several families have to be relocated and the government is planning to build mutli-storey group housing project for them.

The Hosur terminal has been built at a cost of ₹65 crore. Much planning has gone into giving an aesthetic look to the terminal, which has six platforms, which can accommodate six buses at a time.

For the convenience of the passengers, the terminal has facilities like subways, three escalators, 11 lifts, ramps, and staircases. Boarding buses from the terminal will also be easy for the visually challenged persons as tract dot tiles (TDT) have been used for the floors.

Considering the need for a city (feeder) bus station, a provision has also been made for it and six city buses can be halted at a time. A foot overbridge helps the passengers to cross the busy road.

On Sunday, a formal programme will be held at the Hosur bus terminal to mark its commissioning.