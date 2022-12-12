Hostel workers union to organise State-level conference in Mysuru from Sunday

December 12, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka State Composite Hostel Workers Union, affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), will be organising a two-day State-level conference on December 17 and 18 in Mysuru to discuss problems being faced by workers.

Union state president Somashekar Yadgiri, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that the union will demand that the government scrap the system of hiring workers on contract basis for maintenance of government hostels and residential schools across the State.

He also said that another demand of the union is that minimum wages should be increased to ₹35,950 a month, as workers are now being paid around ₹12,000 only.

Nearly 20,000 cooks, assistants, Group D employees and watchmen serving for years in government-run hostels have been deprived of government benefits, he said.

Mr. Yadgiri said that of the total 20,000 workers, 15,000 of them are outsourced personnel.

Besides regularising the services of all contractual employees, Mr. Yadgiri demanded that these workers be granted statutory benefits such as provident fund, ESI and gratuity. The other demands include granting weekly holidays, public holidays and maternity leave for the workers.

Mr. Yadgiri said that the government should provide staying facilities in hostel buildings for the workers and their family members.