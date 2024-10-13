GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hostel workers plan protest on Oct. 16 for revision of wages

Demanding a uniform honorarium of ₹31,000 per month, they urge the State government to reinstate cooks dismissed from service

Published - October 13, 2024 06:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukarara Sangha will stage a protest outside the Regional Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on October 16 demanding revision of wages and reinstatement of those workers dismissed by the government.

District president of the sangha Bheemshetty Yempalli, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, urged the State government to revise the honorarium to ₹31,000 per month and also reinstate the dismissed workers.

He said that the government has replaced cooks in hostels with automatic appliances for cooking. Around 3,000 cooks working in hostels across the State have been so removed from work, he added.

Mr. Yempalli said that the hostels situated in Bengaluru, other districts headquarters, taluk headquarters and villages have been categorized under four zones and hostel workers are being paid ₹18,500, ₹16,500, ₹14,500 and ₹13,500, respectively.

He demanded that the government reinstate the cooks removed from work and also provide uniform honorarium of ₹31,000 a month to all cooks across the State.

