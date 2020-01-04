Karnataka

Hostel warden suspended in Yadgir district

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has placed Anil Kumar Panchal, warden of the minorities’ post-matric hostel at Bandalli in Yadgir district, under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty.

The action came on the direction of district in-charge and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, who paid a surprise visit to the hostel on Thursday night and found Mr. Panchal absent. He also noticed that the hostel was not clean. Mr. Panchal’s phone was switched off and he was not available in person till Friday. Thus, his absence during the Minister’s visit was considered to be deliberate.

Mr. Panchal is allowed to get suspension allowances as per the rules.

Mr. Chavan, who had his dinner at the hostel on Thursday night and even stayed there, discussed with the students the facilities and the food provided at the hostel. The Minister subsequently directed officials to stay in hostels at night and also suggested that the DC supervise the running of hostels.

