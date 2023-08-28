ADVERTISEMENT

Hostel students fall sick after meal, admitted to hospital in Vijayapura

August 28, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 30 students of the Kasturba Girls Residential School in Rakkasgi village in Vijayapura were admitted to the hospital after they complained of discomfort after a meal on Monday.

The inmates complained of stomach ache, vomiting and discomfort. A doctor was called to the hospital who conducted some tests and provided some treatment. However, some of the students who were not feeling well, were then taken to the government hospital in Muddebihal.

A team from the primary health centre in Garasangi visited the hospital.

Some parents went to the hospital and complained to the warden and teachers about the improper hygiene in the kitchen.

