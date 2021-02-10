Karnataka

Hostel for KK students in Bengaluru

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda on Wednesday said a hostel for students of Kalyana Karnataka region would be constructed at a cost of ₹60 crore at HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

Mr. Gowda held a meeting with officials of the Kalayana Karnataka Region Development Board and said a proposal on construction of the hostel would be placed before the next State Cabinet meeting and work would commence next month.

Students of Kalyana Karnataka studying in Bengaluru have been demanding a hostel in the city, the Minister said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 8:53:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hostel-for-kk-students-in-bengaluru/article33802913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY