Hostel for KK students in Bengaluru

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda on Wednesday said a hostel for students of Kalyana Karnataka region would be constructed at a cost of ₹60 crore at HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

Mr. Gowda held a meeting with officials of the Kalayana Karnataka Region Development Board and said a proposal on construction of the hostel would be placed before the next State Cabinet meeting and work would commence next month.

Students of Kalyana Karnataka studying in Bengaluru have been demanding a hostel in the city, the Minister said.