Hostel employees to stage protest seeking regularisation of service

October 07, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukarara Sangha would stage a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 11 demanding the government regularise their services.

Bheemshetty Yempalli, district president of the sangha, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, urged the State government to discard the system of hiring hostel employees on a contract basis and regularise the services of existing employees who were working with a minimum honorarium for the last 15 years.

Mr. Yempalli alleged that the contractors were paying less than the fixed amount for hostel workers. The employer even failed to pay the provident fund (PF) and employee’s state insurance (ESI). The government has to find a permanent solution by abolishing the contract system and the honorarium of the employees should be directly deposited into their bank account every month.

The demands also included extending social security and pension for the hostel workers; appointing night security guards for pre-matric and post-matric hostels established by Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The food allowance for each student should be increased from the existing ₹57 a day to ₹100.