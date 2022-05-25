Hostel employees stage protest

The district unit of the Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukara Sangha staged a protest in front of the Zilla Panchayat office here on Wednesday demanding payment of dues of employees working in government hostels and residential schools and to regularise their services.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, district president of the sangha Bheemshetty Yempalli demanded that the State Government scrap the system of hiring workers on contract basis for maintenance of government hostels and residential schools in the district.

He said that contractors pay less than the fixed amount, while employers failed to pay even provident fund (PF) and employees state insurance (ESI) amount.

Mr. Yempalli said that the State Government should regularise the services of these workers who have been working on contract basis in backward classes and minorities hostels, Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Channamma Residential Schools and hostels for more than 10 years.

The State Government should continue their services, he said and demanded the immediate release of their wages pending for more than a year.