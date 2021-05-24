Hospitals overcharging: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday urged people to notify him if hospitals are found overcharging for COVID-19 related treatment and not adhering to the Supreme Court guidelines that has capped costs.

“It is unfortunate that people battling COVID are also having to bear the brunt of exorbitant bills from hospitals, which are brazenly violating the rules laid down by the Supreme Court,” he said. In a tweet, the KPCC chief urged people to tag him on Twitter and Facebook so that it can be followed up for action.

Accusing the State government of ‘patronising’ large rackets by hospitals and service providers who are overcharging, Mr. Shivakumar said that it was “sheer profiteering” at a time when humanity is battling a pandemic. He said that “the BJP government is complacent and has turned a blind eye towards the misery of people, and the Chief Minister remains unaffected and unbothered about the hospitals charging exorbitantly for beds, oxygen, COVID tests and ambulance facilities.”