Hospitals in City see spurt in conjunctivitis cases over the last one week

July 27, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

There has been a spurt in the number of conjunctivitis cases over the last fortnight and some city hospitals are receiving nearly 30 cases a day. Doctors, who said an outbreak during monsoon is not unusual, pointed out that many patients are reporting with a virulent form of conjunctivitis.

Conjunctivitis, also known as ‘pink eye’, is an inflammation of a thin transparent membrane covering the eyeball called conjunctiva .The symptoms include redness, watering and mild discharge, apart from swelling of the eyes and eyelids. Apart from pain and discomfort, patients have a pricking sensation each time they blink.

At the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, two out of every ten patients seen in the outpatient department (OPD) have conjunctivitis. Hospital Director B. L. Sujatha Rathod said the cases have increased over the last week. The hospital sees over 600 patients in the OPD everyday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We prescribe mild antibiotic drops to prevent secondary bacterial infections and lubricant drops to flush out toxins,” she said.

Weather effect

Pallavi Joshi, Consultant in Cornea, Ocular Surface and Refractive Surgery at Sankara Eye Hospital, said the eye infection is spreading rapidly and this could be mainly due to the sudden change in weather.

“Our hospital has seen a 60% rise in patients in the last four days. To prevent the disease from spreading it is important to practice regular hand washing and avoid touching your eyes. If infected, isolate yourself at home and refrain from sharing towels/ handkerchiefs. Consult an ophthalmologist immediately instead of using over-the-counter medication,” she said.

“Early treatment can reduce corneal involvement and potential complications affecting vision. Notably, conjunctivitis is not spread through eye contact with an infected person. However the patient’s eye secretions can be contagious for at least five to 10 days,” she said.

At Narayana Nethralaya, where over 25 cases are seen daily, most patients are presenting with secondary bacterial infections. Hospital chairman Rohit Shetty said totally over a hundred patients are seen daily in all the four branches of the hospital.

“We are seeing both viral and bacterial infections. In some cases, the infection lingers on for a few days. A person with viral conjunctivitis has a slight fever with mild discharge and redness in the eyes,” he said.

Corneal scarring

“But, what is worrisome is nearly 30% of these patients are coming with a virulent form of the disease as they are developing secondary bacterial infections. One of the challenges with severe cases is the sequelae. In around 8% of people getting this disease, we are seeing residual changes on the cornea as the virus creates some scarring on the cornea,” he said.

He said because of the scarring, some people find it hard reading or driving at night even after the infection subsides. Those with allergies and comorbidities are at high risk. “It is important to identify the corneal scarring at the earliest and treat them accordingly,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.