Hospitality sector in Mysuru declares a ‘sell out’ from Christmas to New Year

December 24, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

For the second time in the season, the fortunes of the hospitality sector is looking bright as tourists are making a beeline to Mysuru.

So much so that all hotels have near cent-per-cent occupancy rates and incoming tourists without confirmed accommodation are struggling to find rooms.

‘’There are nearly 10,000 rooms catering to different segment of tourists – ranging from luxury to budget – and all rooms have been booked about a month in advance,’’ said Mr. Narayana Gowda, president of Hotel Owners Association.

What is significant is that there is no drop in inquiries that have kept pouring in despite a sell-out and this signals the revival of tourism sector, he added. Mysuru palace has reported a steady increase in footfall while the footfall had crossed the 21,000 mark on December 24 alone at the Mysuru Zoo at 3 p.m. The footfalls at the Mysuru palace was also high and over 2.55 lakh tourists had visited the palace between December 1 and 2oth and the numbers are expected to cross the 3 lakh mark by a large margin if the hotel bookings are any indication.

Though there are concerns of a surge in COVID-19 cases with the Centre and the State issuing a general advisory to be cautious, the stakeholders are not perturbed on the grounds that a majority of the people are vaccinated. Besides, there is a perception that the government itself cannot afford to force another lockdown or impose undue restrictions especially when the economy was in a rebound mode.

This is for the second time in the last few months that the tourism has shown a buoyancy post-Dasara. During the Dasara, the hospitality sector reported a high occupancy rate but there was a long weekend coinciding with holidays on weekdays due to festival resulting in cent per cent occupancy rates, said Mr. Narayana Gowda.

But the tourism sector in Mysuru hit a climate-induced low early this month as incessant rains due to cyclonic affect brought the tour and travel sector to a grinding halt. The occupancy rates had whittled down to 20 per cent due to mass cancellations, according to the members of the hotel owners association.

Meanwhile, the State government and the district administration too has given the sector a push by relaunching the Mysuru Winter Festival which will be held from December 24 to January 1, 2023. It was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Given that tourism is one of the major economic drivers of Mysuru generating almost 80,000 direct jobs the revival of the sector as indicated by the occupancy rates of hotels should be good news to the stakeholders.

The city used to receive an average of 3.5 million tourists ever year in the pre-pandemic days and the current outlook indicates that the sector is on the path to recovery.