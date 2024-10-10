Hospitality sector in Mysuru buoyant as tourist footfall is high

The city gearing up for Jamboo Savari slated for Saturday has witnessed a rise in tourists footfall since the beginning of Dasara on October 3.

Hospitality sector is buoyant as almost all hotels have announced 100 per cent occupancy for three to four days from Thursday while it hovered at around 60 per cent to 70 per cent occupancy rate in the run up to the festival.

C. Narayana Gowda of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association said that a few hotels located in the residential areas may have a few rooms left but most properties in the heart of the city and the tourism zones are fully booked for three days from Thursday. Though the festival will conclude on Saturday, hotels are booked till Sunday as it is a weekend holiday, he added.

This is true not only with respect to hotels in Mysuru but even resorts on the city outskirts. Mysuru has about 180 registered properties or hotels and the accommodation available ranges from budget category to rooms coming under luxury segment and they are full for three days, said Mr. Narayana Gowda.

With the street illumination likely to be in place for a few more days, the stakeholders in the tourism sector expect a steady flow of visitors throughout the month.

Dasara signals the beginning of tourism season for Mysuru and post-festivities, the footfall tend to be high till the first week of January. A sell-out during Dasara augurs well for the hospitality sector who believe that the momentum gained during the festival season will last through the year.

Mysuru Palace drew more than 4 million tourists for the first time in 2023-24. During the current financial year, 19.29 lakh tourists visited the palace between April 1 and September 30. If the current trend of tourist flow continues, the number of tourists visiting the palace during 2024-25 may once again breach the 4 million mark. The number of visitors to the palace is reckoned to give broad estimates of tourist footfall to Mysuru and is based on the surmise that the first-time visitors will not skip the palace.