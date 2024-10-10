GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hospitality sector in Mysuru buoyant as tourist footfall is high

Published - October 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The number of visitors to the palace is reckoned to give broad estimates of tourist footfall to Mysuru and is based on the surmise that first-time visitors will not skip the palace. 

The number of visitors to the palace is reckoned to give broad estimates of tourist footfall to Mysuru and is based on the surmise that first-time visitors will not skip the palace.  | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The city gearing up for Jamboo Savari slated for Saturday has witnessed a rise in tourists footfall since the beginning of Dasara on October 3.

Hospitality sector is buoyant as almost all hotels have announced 100 per cent occupancy for three to four days from Thursday while it hovered at around 60 per cent to 70 per cent occupancy rate in the run up to the festival.

C. Narayana Gowda of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association said that a few hotels located in the residential areas may have a few rooms left but most properties in the heart of the city and the tourism zones are fully booked for three days from Thursday. Though the festival will conclude on Saturday, hotels are booked till Sunday as it is a weekend holiday, he added.

This is true not only with respect to hotels in Mysuru but even resorts on the city outskirts. Mysuru has about 180 registered properties or hotels and the accommodation available ranges from budget category to rooms coming under luxury segment and they are full for three days, said Mr. Narayana Gowda.

With the street illumination likely to be in place for a few more days, the stakeholders in the tourism sector expect a steady flow of visitors throughout the month.

Dasara signals the beginning of tourism season for Mysuru and post-festivities, the footfall tend to be high till the first week of January. A sell-out during Dasara augurs well for the hospitality sector who believe that the momentum gained during the festival season will last through the year.

Mysuru Palace drew more than 4 million tourists for the first time in 2023-24. During the current financial year, 19.29 lakh tourists visited the palace between April 1 and September 30. If the current trend of tourist flow continues, the number of tourists visiting the palace during 2024-25 may once again breach the 4 million mark.  The number of visitors to the palace is reckoned to give broad estimates of tourist footfall to Mysuru and is based on the surmise that the first-time visitors will not skip the palace.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.