Hospital staff pulled up for revealing patient’s identity

The K.R. Hospital authorities have taken action against two of its employees for revealing the identity of a COVID-19 positive patient.

While one of the employee, who is on contract, has been terminated from service, the other employee has been suspended.

Dean of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute Nanjaraj, who said action had been taken against the employees and a report in the matter had been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, also said a complaint has been given to the police.