Hospital ship ‘Patanjali’ to treat COVID-19 patients

On a day when three new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Uttara Kannada district, the Indian Naval Hospital Ship ‘Patanjali’ at Karwar on Saturday became the first armed forces hospital to be treating civilians affected by the pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the Naval Base, the Indian Naval Hospital ‘Patanjali’ has been prepared for treatment of COVID-19 patients based on a request from the State government.

These patients are being brought in from the nearby town of Bhatkal where six positive cases have been reported so far, the press release said.

An isolation ward has been set up in the hospital as per the medical safety norms. Independent medical, paramedical, and nursing staff who are required to provide continuous treatment will be residing on the hospital premises.

The naval authorities have created a system for safe disposal of biomedical waste generated on the hospital premises, in consultation with the district administration, the release said.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district K. Harish Kumar on Saturday night said that all the COVID-19 patients in the district had been shifted to the isolation ward on ‘Patanjali’.