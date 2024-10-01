Hospital sets new Guinness World Record of 3,319 CPR performances within 24 hours

Creating a Guinness World Record, a city-based private hospital successfully hosted “Mission 3K – 3,000 Hearts, One Beat,” a pioneering initiative centred on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in a relay format.

Organised by Manipal Hospitals, the event broke the existing Guinness World Record for the most CPR performances in a single day, with 3,319 participants trained and ready, surpassing the previous record of 2,619 CPRs and setting a new global standard. The event that began on World Heart Day on September 29 concluded on September 30.

“Mission 3K- 3000 Hearts, One Beat” required each participant to perform 60 compressions, with less than 0.5 seconds allotted for transitions between individuals. The event took place at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and operated continuously within 24 hours emphasising the importance of precise timing and teamwork.

According to a statement by the hospital, nearly 3,319 trained participants took turns performing CPR on a single mannequin throughout the event. Each participant had a time frame up to 30 seconds to complete their compressions, reinforcing the need for rapid and effective response during emergencies. ”The event utilised innovative techniques through digitalisation, making the entire event completely paperless. External medical professionals served as official witnesses to oversee the event,” the statement said.

H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said: “We are immensely proud to be part of this historic ‘Mission 3K – 3,000 Hearts, One Beat’ event alongside the Guinness Book of World Records on World Heart Day 2024. Our goal is not just to set a record by performing 3,000 continuous CPRs, but to spread an important message—CPR saves lives. If someone experiences a sudden collapse or heart attack, CPR can revive them.”

Urging everyone to learn this life-saving skill, the doctor said the hospital is ready to train people. “Together, we can save countless lives. This mission exemplifies the power of teamwork ,and we are deeply grateful to all involved.”

Manipal Hospital South Cluster, with 12 units, including Mysuru and Salem, joined in Bengaluru for the event. The event was meticulously planned to ensure seamless coordination, with participants arriving in scheduled batches to meet the strict timelines. With an average of three CPR performances per minute, the hospital successfully completed 3,319 CPR performances within the designated time.

Over 30 nursing colleges from across Bengaluru collaborated, playing a crucial role in the success, while hospital staff, including nurses and paramedics, remained on standby to provide essential support for this ambitious record attempt.

