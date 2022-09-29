Hospital organises walkathon

Employees of People Tree Hospitals during the walkathon to create awareness about having a healthy heart, in Bengaluru on September 29.

More than 300 employees of People Tree Hospitals created awareness about having a healthy heart at Nandi Hills by highlighting healthy lifestyle practices, to mark the World Heart Day on September 29, according to a release. A walkathon was organised aimed at bringing people and communities together in spreading messages about cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death worldwide, said the release from the hospital.