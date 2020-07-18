Hospital in Kalaburagi accused of denying admission after COVID-19 positive result

Kalaburagi

18 July 2020 22:37 IST

A 40-year-old COVID-19 positive patient in Kalaburagi on Saturday alleged that he was denied admission to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for immediate treatment.

The patient’s relative, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the patient had given his swab samples to GIMS a couple of days ago and his report came back positive on Friday morning. “I immediately tried to get him admitted, but the hospital authorities neglected the patient despite knowing he was infected and was suffering from high fever,” he said. The staff at GIMS sent back the patient stating that the doctors from the dedicated health centres would visit his residence to assess his symptoms and decide if he needed to be admitted to hospital or should go into home isolation.

Since Friday, the patient has locked himself up in a room to maintain a distance from his elderly parents and children. “We have repeatedly complained to the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and our pleas have not elicited any response from the authorities,” the relative said.

The DHO, speaking to The Hindu over phone, dismissed the charge.