Hospital in Kalaburagi accused of denying admission after COVID-19 positive result

A 40-year-old COVID-19 positive patient in Kalaburagi on Saturday alleged that he was denied admission to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for immediate treatment.
The patient’s relative, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the patient had given his swab samples to GIMS a couple of days ago and his report came back positive on Friday morning. “I immediately tried to get him admitted, but the hospital authorities neglected the patient despite knowing he was infected and was suffering from high fever,” he said. The staff at GIMS sent back the patient stating that the doctors from the dedicated health centres would visit his residence to assess his symptoms and decide if he needed to be admitted to hospital or should go into home isolation.
Since Friday, the patient has locked himself up in a room to maintain a distance from his elderly parents and children. “We have repeatedly complained to the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and our pleas have not elicited any response from the authorities,” the relative said.
The DHO, speaking to The Hindu over phone, dismissed the charge.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath