Hospital celebrates Children’s Day

November 14, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Children at the Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru on Monday.

Children at the Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pediatricians, nurses, and staff of Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru took part with children in various fun-filled activities and games on the occasion of Children’s Day here on Monday. The newly-renovated maternity ward ‘Janani’ was launched on the occasion. The ward is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and is built in a contemporary style with interiors and modern design to take care of all maternity needs and postnatal care, a release said here.

The children, accompanied by their parents, took part in games that informed them about their health. The paediatricians gave parents tips on ensuring a healthy child.

The children wrote creative messages on sticky notes pasted on a special board.

N. G. Bharateesha Reddy, Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru said, “We believe that every child deserves the best healthcare.”

