Hospice palliative care centre to be inaugurated in Hubballi tomorrow

April 04, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

North Karnataka’s first hospice palliative care centre has been set up in Hubballi by Majethia Foundation in association with Karnataka Cancer Therapy and Research Institute (KCTRI), Navanagar, Hubballi, where services will be offered free for needy patients.

Named Ramila Prashanti Mandir, the hospice palliative care centre will be inaugurated on Thursday, at 10.30 a.m., in the presence of Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swami of Gavi Mutt, Koppal.

Palliative care is specialised medical care for people living with a serious illness such as cancer, heart failure and paralysis. The hospice has been set up on the campus of KCTRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, managing trustee of the centre and senior doctor K. Ramesh Babu said that the centre will offer pain relief, comfort, dignity and better quality of life for people with severe illnesses.

“It is care between a hospital and home, where palliative (pain management) medical needs and physical discomforts are addressed,” he said.

Member of the managing committee of the centre and physician V.B. Nitali said that in the 30-bed hospice, male and female wards have 10 beds each, where all services, including food, accommodation and palliative care, will be given free.

“There are 10 beds in the special wards, for which nominal charge will be collected. Considering the need, each patient will be allowed to stay in the hospice for 15-20 days and depending on need, it may be further extended based on individual case,” he said.

Hitherto, there was no such facility in the districts of North Karnataka.

Dr. Nitali said that the hospice has been set up on the model of Karunashraya Kendra in Bengaluru.

“There is a hall, where meditation, counselling, motivational talks, spiritual sessions and entertainment activities with a common smart TV will be provided. It has a fully equipped hygienic kitchen and a play area for indoor games. A special lawn with gazebo for Sun bath and relaxation has also been created,” he said.

The centre has a final resting place with cold storage.

CEO of the hospice Ajit Kulkarni said that managing trustee of Karunashraya Gurumeeth Singh Randhwa, director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani, oncologist and chairman of Cancer Institute B.R. Patil, chairman of the hospice and chairman of Majethia Foundation Jitendra Majethia will participate in the inauguration.

Secretary of the hospice Amaresh Hipparagi was present.