Hospet accident: Probe likely to be over in a week

Considering the uproar around the Hospet accident that resulted in the death of two people last Monday, the Ballari police seem to have fast tracked the investigation into the case.

It was widely alleged, on social media and certain sections of mainstream media, that Revenue Minister R. Ashok’s son, Sharath, was driving the car when the vehicle met with an accident near Hospet, killing a pedestrian and one of the five people in the car.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba said they had arrested Rahul, who was driving the car when it met with the accident as per the complaint, on Saturday and produced him before the jurisdictional magistrate. It is learnt that the accused was granted bail on the same day. “It was not a murder, but an act that caused death by negligence. In such cases, bail is normally granted at the station itself. Yet, we have produced the accused before the magistrate as it was likely that granting bail at the station would have been termed as a favour to the accused,” Mr. Baba said.

When asked about the status of the investigation and any clue of Mr. Sharath’s involvement, the officer maintained that no Minister’s son was involved in the accident.

“The investigation is under way and is likely to be completed within a week. The FIR was registered based on the written complaint of Laxma Naik, the uncle of Ravi Naik, the pedestrian who was killed in the accident. The complainant had clearly mentioned that the car was driven by Rahul at the time. The FIR was registered accordingly. So, for we have not found the involvement of any Minister’s son in the case,” he said.

To a question on the allegations that the police were under pressure from some political leaders, Mr. Baba said that he and his officers were absolutely free from any pressure and were working as per the law. “We cannot work as per our whims and fancies. We are doing our work as per the law. Everything is on record,” he said.

The car in question was part of the accident on NH 50 killing two people – Ravi Naik, a pedestrian and Sachin, one who was in the car. Based on the complaint lodged by Laxma Naik, the relative of deceased Ravi Naik, a case was registered at Marriyammanahalli police under Sections 279 (rash driving/riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code. Apart from the two dead, the FIR listed three more persons as victims – Shivakumar, Rakesha and Varun – who sustained injuries.