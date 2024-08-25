Hoskote man murders stranger in Hassan; projects it as death to claim insurance

Hassan Police have cracked a murder case in which a businessman from Hoskote, facing the burden of a loan, allegedly murdered an unknown person and projected it as his death to claim the insurance amount.

Gandasi police in Hassan district arrested M. Muniswamy Gowda, 49, of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural District, and Devendra Nayak, 36, of Lakkavalli hobli in Chikkamagaluru district on charges of murder.

Hassan SP Mohammed Sujeetha, on Saturday (August 24, 2024), informed the media that what was perceived to be a death by accident turned out to be a murder.

Gandasi Police in Arasikere taluk received information about the death of a person near Gollarahalli Gate on August 13. Shilpa Rani from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district claimed that the dead was her husband, Muniswamy Gowda, who ran a tyre shop. He was run over by a truck while replacing the flat tire of his car.

The police registered the case under the Indian Motor Vehicle Act and sections of the BNS Act, based on Shilpa Rani’s statement.

However, during the investigation, the police developed suspicions about the case. They interrogated Devendra Nayak, who was the driver of the truck involved in the accident. He admitted that Muniswamy Gowda was indeed alive and also revealed information about his whereabouts. Later, the police arrested him too.

Gowda had suffered losses in his business and was worried about clearing private loans. He worked out a plan to project his death in an accident so that the insurance amount could be claimed to clear the loan. By then, he had an insurance policy with double accident benefit (DAB), under which the nominee would get double the sum assured if the insured dies in an accident. The accused murdered an unknown person and projected him to be Muniswamy Gowda, the police said.

Raghavendra Prakash, Police Inspector of Gandasi and Suresh PSI of Banavara, Arathi, PSI of Gandasi and their staff were involved in the investigation.