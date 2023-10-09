Hosapete to host 55th SIRC-ICAI regional conference 

October 09, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Over a thousand chartered accountants from the Southern States and Union Territories are expected to participate in the 55th regional conference of Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to be held in Hosapete on Thursday and Friday.

According to a press release from president of SIRC and chartered accountant Panna Raj S., the regional conference, “Jnana Sampanna-Enlighten and Evolve”, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. This is for the first time that SIRC regional conference is being held outside Bengaluru in the State.

Ministers M.B. Patil, H.K. Patil, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, B. Nagendra and Santosh Lad and Hosapete MLA H.R. Gaviyappa and several legislators are expected to participate in the inaugural function along with ICAI president Aniket S. Talati, vice-president Ranjith Agarwal and others.

SIRC has been organising regional conferences every year. And, the 55th regional conference is being hosted by the Ballari branch of SIRC. It will be held at Hotel Priyadarshini Grounds near Hampi.

The conference will have various technical sessions which will be addressed by eminent resource persons of national repute on various subjects, including GST, FEMA, Income Tax, Information Technology, Companies Act and Direct Taxes, Mr. Panna Raj has said.

The Southern India Regional Council was formed by ICAI and notified by the Central government in 1952 to serve members and students in the Southern region which includes the States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep Islands. And, the Ballari branch of SIRC was established in 2006, the release said.

