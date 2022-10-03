Hosabale’s statement raises question on claims of ‘achche din’: HDK

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 03, 2022 21:30 IST

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s statement that economic inequality, poverty and unemployment are very dangerous holds a mirror to the present condition in India, besides raising big questions over claims of “achche din” by the Union government.

He said that economic inequality is a black dot at a time the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsava of Independence.

“I am shocked at the statistics provided by Mr. Hosabale. A total of 23 crore people are earning less that ₹375 per day while one industrialist is making ₹42 crore per hour and ₹6,000 crore per week,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said on Twitter in response to a speech delivered by Mr. Hosable in Delhi. “This is India’s present picture. What is more shocking than one person holding 20% wealth?” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “One does not require special expertise to say who have flourished, who have lost everything in the last seven years of BJP rule. Mr. Hosabale himself has said that 20 crore people are living below poverty line and 4 crore youth are unemployed. Then who became rich in the last 7 years?”

He said: “Malnutrition is rampant across the country. There is no drinking water in hundreds and lakhs of villages. When this is the truth, why there is fear to introspect Achche Din? Mr. Hosabale has spoken truth of what surveys also said.” The former Chief Minister said: Don’t be surprised if an increasing economic inequality leads to bigger rage. Country getting caught in the web of corporate world is not a good sign for India’s future. People’s frustration and impatience is increasing day by day. It is time that BJP woke up.”

