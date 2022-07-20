Horticulture staff goes to police with honeytrap complaint

An employee of the Horticulture Department has complained to the police that a woman tried to intimidate and blackmail him, after getting intimate with him.

Ramachandra Takale, who earlier served as a personal assistant to the former Minister Srimant Patil, has said that Nayvashree Ramachandra Rao, a social activist and youth Congress leader from Channapatna, blackmailed him with a threat that she will send his nude videos to his family.

The woman came in contact with him when he was in the former Minister’s office. “She later got very close to me and we started spending a lot of time together,” he said in his complaint.

“The woman knew that I was married and had children. But still she got intimate with me. We spent some nights together and she shot pictures and videos of our intimate moments. Later, along with another accomplice, she threatened to send the pictures and videos to my wife, if I did not pay her ₹50 lakh. Then, I paid her ₹2 lakh,’’ he said in the complaint.

He said that it was a case of honeytrap and sought police protection.

Within hours of the police registering a complaint, Ms. Ramachandra Rao arrived in Belagavi and met police officers.

She then told journalists that Ramachandra Takale was her husband and that he had treated her in a cruel manner. She said that she will file a counter complaint against him. She denied all allegations made by him.