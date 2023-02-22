Horticulture sector key to doubling farmers’ income and meeting nutritional security: Tomar

February 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The horticulture sector plays a key role in doubling farmers’ income along with meeting the much-needed nutritional security, said Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the National Horticulture Fair - 2023, organised with the theme ‘Innovative Horticulture for Self-reliance’ in the city from New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The productivity of horticulture crops has increased by about 38.5% in the past 15 years and this consistent and rapid increase in production and availability of horticultural crops shall translate into bridging the gap between the nutritional security of the country vis-à-vis global average. Towards this end, ₹2,200 crore has been allocated for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Clean Plant Programme’ to boost the availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops,” the Minister said.

A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences), said the production in the horticulture sector often exceeds what the country needs and creates a glut like situation in the market, leading to losses for farmers. “We need to work on value addition to these crops to ensure the profits accrue to farmers,” he said.

He also said many regional vegetables, fruits and especially medicinal plants which are not major crops are presently not finding the attention of the scientific community in research labs, so they never become part of our mainstream and these farmers do not benefit from any of the government schemes as well. “We need to work on these crops and bring them to the mainstream, especially those crops which have medicinal compounds. We are in talks with the AYUSH ministry over the same,” he said.

Seven farmers were awarded the ‘Best Farmer’ award and ICAR-IIHR signed MoUs for mass production of Arka Vegetable Special with Arekal Organics Pvt. Ltd. and Arka Microbial consortium with Nutrienty Pvt. Ltd. at the fair.

The fair, which includes over 250 stalls showcasing several new technologies, is being held on the campus of ICAR - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Hesaraghatta, till Saturday. The stalls feature several new technologies developed by a host of agriculture and allied institutions of the State, private firms, stalls on seeds and planting material, food processing and packaging, farm equipment, irrigation systems and polyhouse accessories, crop insurance and others.

L.R. Puttegowda, a potato farmer from Hassan, who had come to the fair on Wednesday, said he visited the fair every year to update himself on the latest technologies.

There were several agriculture students who had come visiting on the inaugural day.