Horticulture fair sees footfall of over 50,000

Visitors at the fair in at ICAR-IIHR in Bengaluru.

Visitors at the fair in at ICAR-IIHR in Bengaluru.  

The four-day national horticulture fair of the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) that concluded at Hessarghatta on Saturday received a good response from farmers with over 50,000 visiting the event.

This excluded schoolchildren, college students and those who did not register at the counter, say scientists at the IIHR.

Farmers from different States visited the fair that showcased not only technologies and crop patterns related to horticulture, but also plant varieties and technologies related to processing and value addition. There were live crop demonstrations.

According to scientists present at the event, the institute’s stalls had registered sales of seeds and plant materials worth ₹7 lakh till Friday. The figures are expected to increase significantly as the last day saw brisk sales, observed another scientist.

