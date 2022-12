December 21, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The State government is inviting renowned horticultural experts from across the country to the State on January 10 to study the situation of leaf spot disease that has affected areca crop severely, said Horticulture Minister Munirathna.

He told Congress member T.D. Raje Gowda during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly that these experts would visit the disease-hit plantations in different parts of the State.

