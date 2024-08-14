ADVERTISEMENT

Horrors of Partition remembered in Belagavi

Published - August 14, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Freedom fighter Ganapati Rayappa Makate speaking at the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Military Camp area in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed in some places in Belagavi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, freedom fighter from Belagavi Ganapati Rayappa Makate spoke to students.

He recalled the role he and his fellow freedom fighters played in the movement against the British rule. He also spoke of the horrors of Partition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students displayed charts, models and scrap books made on the topic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Principal Mahendra Kalra honoured the chief guest, gave an introduction on the event and spoke about its significance.

Bharatesh Bhosge anchored the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers Prakash Patil Shashi Bhushan, Ajay Kumar and Pramod Patil and others were present.

At the Belagavi Airport at Sambra, some retired military officers spoke of their experience of Partition.

A small exhibition was put up to showcase the sufferings of Partition. A silent march was also taken out.

Airport director Tyagarajan said that the event was held to remind the people of what was probably the largest displacement of human population, that also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

Retired officers Captain Vilas M. Jangali and Captain Nagappa Hampiholi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US