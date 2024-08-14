Horrors of Partition remembered in Belagavi

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed in some places in Belagavi on Wednesday.

In the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, freedom fighter from Belagavi Ganapati Rayappa Makate spoke to students.

He recalled the role he and his fellow freedom fighters played in the movement against the British rule. He also spoke of the horrors of Partition.

Students displayed charts, models and scrap books made on the topic.

Principal Mahendra Kalra honoured the chief guest, gave an introduction on the event and spoke about its significance.

Bharatesh Bhosge anchored the event.

Teachers Prakash Patil Shashi Bhushan, Ajay Kumar and Pramod Patil and others were present.

At the Belagavi Airport at Sambra, some retired military officers spoke of their experience of Partition.

A small exhibition was put up to showcase the sufferings of Partition. A silent march was also taken out.

Airport director Tyagarajan said that the event was held to remind the people of what was probably the largest displacement of human population, that also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

Retired officers Captain Vilas M. Jangali and Captain Nagappa Hampiholi were present.