Horrors of Partition recalled

August 14, 2023

An event was organised to recall the horrors of Partition at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Military Camp area in Belagavi on Monday.

Bharamanna Gundappa Bakhedi, retired teacher, spoke on the historical details of Partition.

He also spoke about the Gandhian principles of truth and non-violence. Children took the oath of truth, non-violence and patriotism.

Sudhir Sharma, vice-principal, Chandrakant Biradar, head of Social Sciences Department, faculty members Mahesh Jat, Prakash Patil and others were present.