Horatti’s election will ensure effective implementation of NEP, says CM

‘He has not only helped teachers benefit but has also created awareness on laws’

‘He has not only helped teachers benefit but has also created awareness on laws’

Basavaraj Horatti [BJP leader] is a legend in the field of giving political representation to teachers community. He will win hands down in the election to the teachers constituency of the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was campaigning for Mr. Horatti at a BJP meeting at GV Joshi Rotary English Medium School.

Mr. Horatti is the only hope for teachers across the State who are suffering from several problems. He has helped them for over four decades. He is a legend in the field of giving political representation to the teaching community. He will win hands down, the CM reiterated.

“He has not only helped teachers get government benefits but he has also helped spread awareness about laws, by simplifying them. I feel that someone should conduct a research on the contribution of Mr. Horatti to the field of education,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will revolutionalise the education system in the country.

“We need leaders like Mr. Horatti to effectively implement it. Mr. Horatti has joined the BJP only for the sake of the future of youngsters in this country. His only aim is to see that all get quality education. We are sure the BJP candidate will win with record margins,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Horatti recalled his experiences in the legislature. He said that due to his efforts, over 23,000 teachers have been able to get grant-in-aid salaries. “I have also ensured that the Government gave approval to the process of appointment to vacant 48,000 posts in the Department of Education,” he said.

Leaders Raja Desai, P.V. Jatti, B.R. Patil, Mahesh Tenginkai, Shivanand Hande, Subhas Javali, M.K. Patil, Sadanand Kamat and others were present.